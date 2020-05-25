Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Khur Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

According to news agency GNS, a joint team of Police, army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Hanjipora today morning.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Intermittent firing was going on when this report was being filed.