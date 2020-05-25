Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Kulgam,
UPDATED: May 25, 2020, 9:31 AM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Intermittent firing was going on when this report was being filed.
GK Web Desk
Kulgam,
UPDATED: May 25, 2020, 9:31 AM
File Pic
File Pic

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Khur Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

According to news agency GNS, a joint team of Police, army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Hanjipora today morning.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Kulgam woman tests positive for Covid-19 after death; J&K toll 23

Representational Pic

Police officer dies of cardiac arrest in Bandipora

GK Pic

Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight, operation on: IGP Kashmir

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Intermittent firing was going on when this report was being filed.

Related News