Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Wanpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

According to news agency GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 01RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Wanpora.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to GNS the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.