Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Dadura area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Reports said a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Dadura following inputs about the presence of militants.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to GNS that an exchange of fire took place between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

This is the second encounter in south Kashmir in less than 12 hours. Earlier, two militants were killed in an overnight gunfight with the security forces in Kulgam.