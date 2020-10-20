Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 1:55 PM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped at the encounter site.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 1:55 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Hakripora area of Kakapora belt in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Pulwama encounter: One militant killed, operation underway

File Photo of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Lt Governor condemns last night killing of police inspector in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Representational Image

Shopian encounter: One more militant killed, toll 2

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped at the encounter site.

Tagged in ,
Related News