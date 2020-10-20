Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Hakripora area of Kakapora belt in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped at the encounter site.