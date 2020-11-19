Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Parigam area of Kakapora belt in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

An official told news agency KNO that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

“As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter,” the official said.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area, KNO reported.