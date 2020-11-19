Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 2:13 PM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Sources said two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 2:13 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Parigam area of Kakapora belt in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

An official told news agency KNO that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

Trending News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

J&K may get fresh spell of rain & snow

Advisor Baseer Khan chairs 18th BoG meeting of SKICC

Navin inaugurates Trout Hatchery at Sagam

“As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter,” the official said.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area, KNO reported.

Tagged in ,
Related News