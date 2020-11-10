Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

A firefight broke out between security forces and militants at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday morning.

A police official said that a joint team of army’s 34 RR, CRPF and police ring fenced Kutpora village of the district following the inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces neared a suspected spot, militants hiding there opened fire on them, said the official.

The fire, according to the official, was immeditely returned, triggering off an encounter.

The exchange of bullets was going on at the time of filing this report.