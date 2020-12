A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Kanigam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.



Quoting reports, news agency GNS reported that a joint team of Police, Army’s 44 RR and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kanigam.



As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on them, triggering a gunfight.



Quoting sources, it said two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.