Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

A fierce gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Lakadpora Pudsoo in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Lakadpora Pudsoo.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to news agency GNS the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

This is the 6th encounter in Shopian district in this month. 22 militants, including top commanders, have been killed in these gunfights.