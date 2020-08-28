Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 4:34 PM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

two to three militants are believed to be trapped.
A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Kiloora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

According to news agency GNS, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Kiloora.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

