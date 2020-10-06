Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Pulwama ,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 7:40 PM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.
GK Web Desk
Pulwama ,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 7:40 PM
File Photo
File Photo

A fierce gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

As per the reports recieved by news agency GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Sugam after recieving specific information.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

Representational Image

Shopian encounter: 3 militants killed, search operation on

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, triggering off an encounter.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Tagged in ,
Related News