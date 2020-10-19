Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 19, 2020, 5:23 PM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
File Pic
A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Melhura area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

Reports said that a joint team of police and army’s 55RR launched a cordon and search operation in Melhura following inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer confirmed the exchange of fire between militants and security forces, reported news agency GNS.

