Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Shopian ,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 3:09 PM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian, second in a day

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.
A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Bandpawa village of Imam Sahib in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thrusday.

This is the second encounter underway in south Kashmir today.

Reports said a joint team of Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Bandpawa.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to news agency GNS the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Pertinently, 17 militants, including some top commanders, were killed this month in Shopian district.

