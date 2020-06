A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, officials said.

They said that the gunfight broke out after police and the security forces launched a search operation in the Chewa Ullar area of Tral.

Earlier in the day, two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Hardshiva area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.