Latest News, Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 13, 2020, 3:08 PM

Gunfight breaks out near Mughal road in J&K's Surankote

"There is a communication problem in the area but contact was established with the hiding militants. The encounter is going on," said IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh.
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A gunfight broke out in Chatta Pani area along the Mughal Road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with reports suggesting that three militants are trapped in the area.

Officials said that a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in Doogran, Poshana areas of Surankote in Poonch district on Saturday after movement of three militants was noticed in the area.

An official said that a gunfight broke out after the security forces approached the suspected site where the militants were hiding.

“There is a communication problem in the area but contact was established with the hiding militants. The encounter is going on,” said IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh. 

