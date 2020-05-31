Gunfight underway in Poshkeeri village of south Kashmir's Anantnag

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Poshkeeri area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district early Sunday morning.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that a joint team of Police, army’s 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area late Saturday night.

He said as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

As per sources, the report said, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

“Encounter has started at #Poshkreeri area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Police said in a tweet.