Gunfight underway in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A gunfight is underway between the militants and security forces in Marwal area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports said a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Marwal.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

“Op Marwal, Pulwama. Joint operation was launched today early morning based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Cordon was laid and contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress,” said the army, in a brief statement.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.