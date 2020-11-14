Gurez receives season's first snowfall

Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 14, 2020, 10:08 AM

Razdan Pass, which is the gate way to this mountainous valley, has also received the season's first snowfal late last night,
Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday morning received the season’s first snowfall, even as weather remained overcast across the region.

An official told news agency KNO that the upper reaches of Gurez Valley including Chrownan area received snowfall today morning while the plains of Gurez also received light snowfall and rains.

Razdan Pass, which is the gate way to this mountainous valley, has also received the season’s first snowfal late last night, officials said.

On Friday, the 84km Bandipora-Gurez road was closed by the authorities for all sorts of traffic movement in view of weather advisory issued by the local meteorological department.

