Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 12:36 PM

Had prior inputs about Shopian IED blast: IGP Kashmir

He said that the area has been cordoned off and searches launched to nab the attackers.
File Photo
File Photo

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that security establishment had a prior inputs about the IED which was triggered by suspected militants in Turkawangam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district this morning.

A low intensity IED blast was triggered this morning, however there was no loss of life or injury in the incident. 

“We had input of IED being planted there. Security forces went to detect it but militants exploded the same from a distance,” news agency GNS quoted IGP Kumar as saying. 

Kumar said that the area has been cordoned off and searches launched to nab the attackers. 

