Haj 2020: J&K Haj Committee asks pilgrims to apply for refund

Executive Officer J&K Haj committee has asked the Haj pilgrims of Haj-2020, who intend to cancel their pilgrimage, to apply for refund on prescribed proforma available on Haj Committee of India website www.hajcommittee.gov.in and in Haj House, Bemina.

The Executive Officer in the statement said that Haj Committee of India vide Circular No. 13 dated: 05-06-2020 has asked the selected desirous pilgrims who intend to cancel this year’s Haj pilgrimage to apply for 100% refund on the prescribed proforma.

The statement said that it shall be noted that a Photostat copy of passbook showing the details of the account holder (Cover Head) or a copy of cancelled cheque of the account holder (Cover Head) be also kept appended with the prescribed cancellation proforma.