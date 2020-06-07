Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 9:01 PM

Haj 2020: J&K Haj Committee asks pilgrims to apply for refund

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 9:01 PM
File pic of Hajj house Srinagar
File pic of Hajj house Srinagar

Executive Officer J&K Haj committee has asked the Haj pilgrims of Haj-2020, who intend to cancel their pilgrimage, to apply for refund on prescribed proforma available on Haj Committee of India website www.hajcommittee.gov.in and in Haj House, Bemina.

The Executive Officer in the statement said that Haj Committee of India vide Circular No. 13 dated: 05-06-2020 has asked the selected desirous pilgrims who intend to cancel this year’s Haj pilgrimage to apply for 100% refund on the prescribed proforma.

Trending News
GK Pic

Shopian encounter: One more militant killed, toll 5; operation underway

GK Pic

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight, operation on: Police

GK Pic

Infiltration bid foiled in north Kashmir: Army

File Pic

Bhat Mohallah Kangan declared as Red zone after COVID-19 positive cases detected

The statement said that it shall be noted that a Photostat copy of passbook showing the details of the account holder (Cover Head) or a copy of cancelled cheque of the account holder (Cover Head) be also kept appended with the prescribed cancellation proforma.

Related News