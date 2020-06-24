Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 6:54 PM

Haj Committee to refund deposited money into bank accounts of aspirants

“In case of any change in account number details, a Photostat copy of cancelled cheque / Bank Pass Book be sent through email to account.hci@gov.in,” it said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 6:54 PM
File pic of Hajj house Srinagar
File pic of Hajj house Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee has informed the Haj aspirants that their deposited amount would be refunded in their bank accounts without any deduction.

In a statement issued here, the Haj Committee said as the Saudi Arabia Government has decided not to allow international pilgrims during Haj 2020, followed by issuance of Circular by Haj Committee of India in this regard.

Trending News
File Pic

186 fresh COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 6422

J&K Govt orders transfers, postings of four police officers

Representational Pic

Police arrest four militant associates in Sopore

The statement informed Haj aspirants that the amount deposited by the selected Haj Pilgrims shall be refunded to them through Direct Transfer Mechanism without any deduction and shall be deposited in their Bank Accounts furnished by the concerned Pilgrim/Pilgrims at the time of submission of Haj Application Forms for Haj 2020.

“In case of any change in account number details, a Photostat copy of cancelled cheque / Bank Pass Book be sent through email to account.hci@gov.in,” it said.

Besides, it added that International Passports deposited by the Pilgrims shall be returned to them as and when received from Haj Committee of India which shall be notified separately.

Related News