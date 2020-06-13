Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar
June 13, 2020

Hakeem Yaseen demands revocation of new J&K media policy, terms it an 'onslaught' on freedom of press

In a statement, the senior politician demanded its “immediate” revocation.
People’s Democratic Front (PDF) chairman Hakeem Yaseen has strongly criticised the new media policy for Jammu and Kashmir, terming it an “onslaught” on the freedom of press.

In a statement, the senior politician demanded its “immediate” revocation.

He said the new media policy was against the principles of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under  the Indian Constitution.

He said the new media policy was a sort of colonial censorship on the working of press and freedom of speech and expression.

“Now it was in the hands of government to decide what to publish and what not,” said Yaseen whole criticising the new policy, adding that “it was a game-plan to scuttle flow of news from the Jammu and kashmir conflict zone to the outside world.”

