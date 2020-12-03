Hand grenade recovered in J&K's Rajouri: Police

Police on Thursday said that it recovered a hand grenade from a roadside in Gujjar Mandi market of J&K’s Rajouri district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri Chandan Kohli said that based on a specific tip off, a team headed by SHO Rajouri Sameer Jillani recovered the grenade kept alongside the road between Gujjar Mandi and Kheora stretch.

“The grenade was recovered from the spot and has been taken into possession,” the SSP said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Rajouri. “An investigation into the matter has been started and a man hunt has been launched to nab the accused,” he said.

Kohli added that in view of DDC polls, security was on high alert in Rajouri and prompt action by police team averted a possible terror action.