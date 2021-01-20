Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 20, 2021, 3:48 PM

Handwara youth working as a labourer found dead in Srinagar

He was residing at a rented accommodation in Zaindar Mohalla area of Habba Kadal in downtown Srinagar.
Representational Photo

A 27-year-old labourer from Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was found dead in Zaindar Mohalla area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS identified the deceased as Ishfaq Ahmad Zargar, son of Ghulam Hasan of Haril Handwara.

Zargar was residing at a rented accommodation in Zaindar Mohalla area of Habba Kadal in downtown Srinagar.

His body was recovered by police station Shaheed Gunj and was shifted to SMHS hospital to ascertain the cause of death, they added.

