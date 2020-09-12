India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 4:32 PM

Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official

the Facebook official has been summoned based on "scathing depositions of key witnesses as well as incriminating material"
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 4:32 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A Delhi Assembly panel has issued a notice to Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan, asking him to appear before it on September 15 in connection with complaints about the social media giant’s alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in the country.

According to an official statement, the Facebook official has been summoned based on “scathing depositions of key witnesses as well as incriminating material” submitted by them on record.

Trending News
File Photo

Militants, security forces exchange fire in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

BSF trooper injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Budgam

CSG announces online essay competition results

“We hereby summon you (Ajit Mohan) to appear before the committee on September 15, 2020, at 12 noon at MLA Lounge-1, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, for the purpose of recording your deposition on oath and participating in the proceedings carried out by the committee,” the Delhi Assembly’s deputy secretary said in the notice sent on September 10.

The move by the Delhi Assembly Committee on Peace and Harmony, headed by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, follows a recent Wall Street Journal report which claimed that one of Facebook’s senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP lawmaker from Telangana after he allegedly shared communally charged posts.

“The assembly’s committee had received multiple complaints addressed to its Chairman Raghav Chadha against the officials concerned of Facebook for their alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in India for vested reasons,” the statement stated.

Latest News

18000 students appear in NEET exam at 57 centres across Srinagar

File Photo

Militants, security forces exchange fire in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

File Photo of Raman Bhalla

Police lodge FIR after former Congress minister Raman Bhalla gets threatening letter from Hizb

Last month, Facebook had said its social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence and these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

“We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation.

“While we know there is more to do, we’re making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy,” a Facebook spokesperson had said.

Related News