Hathras: CBI reaches Boolgarhi, to speak to victim's family & eyewitnesses

A CBI team on Tuesday reached the crime scene in the Uttar Pradesh village where alleged attack on the 19-year-old Dalit woman took place that cost her life a fortnight later. The federal team is probing into the alleged gang rape and murder case.

A team of CBI officials, including the Investigating Officer, arrived in Boolgarhi, and visited the farm field, where the alleged attack on the Dalit woman took place on September 14 by four upper caste men.

The police cordoned off the crime scene moments before the arrival of the CBI team. It is now almost a month since the brutal attack took place.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation officials, the team will also recreate the crime scene and speak to the eyewitnesses present there on September 14.

Later the team will also visit the home of the victim to speak with the mother and brother to know exactly what happened on the day, sources said.

The CBI team, which has been camping in Hathras for last two days after registering the case, has collected all the case related documents from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The team has also collected the medical records of the victim.

The CBI registered a case on Sunday under Sections 376D (gang rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a day after it received a central notification issued on a request by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The agency said that it had constituted a special team to probe the case, which led to the widespread criticism of the state government after the victim was hurriedly cremated by Hathras police on the intervening night of September 29-30.

The woman had died at a Delhi hospital on September 29, a day after she was rushed to the Safdarjung hospital from the Aligarh Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College as her condition deteriorated.

She was rushed to the Aligarh college immediately after the attack and could only give police a statement after a week.