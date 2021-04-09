Have not suspended early morning, late night prayers: Jamia Auqaf

Anjuman-e-Auqaf of the central mosque in Downtown Srinagar on Friday clarified that they haven’t suspended early morning and late night prayers at the historic mosque.

A member of the Auqaf told Greater Kashmir that any decision on the suspension of prayers in view of night curfew to prevent COVID-19 spread will be taken soon.

“We haven’t decided to suspend the Fajr, morning or Isha prayers yet. The concerned members will meet and if they decide so it will be communicated to the people,” he said, adding that the decision will be taken in consultation with health experts.

Earlier, Greater Kashmir while quoting a report by news agency KNO had reported that the Auqaf had suspended the early morning and late night prayers in view of night curfew imposed in Srinagar and other seven districts of J&K to stem the COVID-19 spread.