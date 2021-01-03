Have urged J&K Govt to investigate Lawaypora encounter: BJP's Ashok Koul

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul Sunday said the party’s J&K unit has urged the J&K government to investigate the Lawaypora encounter and to find out whether any wrong has been committed.

Talking to reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar, Koul said that BJP has urged the J&K government to order an inquiry to find out whether any wrong has been committed in the Lawaypora gunfight. “If there is any wrong, that will come to fore. If there isn’t’ then it’s fine,” he said, as per news agency KNO. “Police have already stated that it was investigating the case. Let’s see what comes out.”

Koul said that like the rest of the country a programme would be held in Kashmir to train people about the governance-related issues.

“Under this program, we have identified trainers, who would train the newly elected people at the district, block and panchayat level about the governance related issues. Eight topics have come from the Centre. Eight trainers have been already trained, who will train almost 100 workers about governance related issues,” he said, adding that 5000 workers will be trained in the first phase after which people would be trained at the district level.