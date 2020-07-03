Latest News, Srinagar
D A Rashid
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 12:36 PM

HC rules out CAT jurisdiction over plea challenging fresh selection process by J&K Bank

350 posts of Probationary Officers and 1500 Banking Associates to be filled
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday ruled out the jurisdiction of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) over a plea challenging the fresh selection process by J&K Bank for 350 posts of Probationary Officers and 1500 Banking Associates.

“It is held that the CAT does not have the jurisdiction under Section 14 in relation to the subject matter of controversy in the instant case; and, further, that this Court continues to have the jurisdiction in relation thereto to entertain this petition,” a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey said in his order.

Earlier, the court had reserved its decision on the plea whether it was the High Court or CAT which has the jurisdiction over the matter.

J&K government through its Advocate General had told the court that the CAT had jurisdiction over the matter.

