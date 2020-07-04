Health workers, cops pelted with stones in Sopore

A team of healthcare workers and policemen were on Saturday pelted with stones when they reached Duroo area of Sopore to shift a COVID patient to a hospital.

Quoting police officials, news agency KNO reported that a team was sent to Duroo Sopore for lifting a COVID-19 positive patient to the hospital.

However, soon after they entered the area, some locals pelted stones on the medical staff and the police party.

“Amid stone pelting, the police team managed to rescue the Medical staff,” they said.

In a statement, Sopore police said that at about 08:25 PM, while assisting the medical team for lifting COVID positive patient at Duroo, unknown stone pelters took advantage of darkness and pelted stones on police party and medical team.

However, police said no loss of life or damage to the property was reported so far. “An FIR has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” police said.