UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 3:03 PM

Helpline for JK residents stuck outside: Contact Addl. Resident Commissioner on these numbers

24x7 helpline has been established in Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi to address the issues of the local residents stranded across the country.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up a dedicated helpline centre in Delhi to address the issues faced by stranded residents of the Union Territory due to the ongoing countrywide lockdown.

The 24×7 helpline has been established in Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi to address the issues of the local residents stranded in the national capital and elsewhere in the country.

Earlier, a government spokesman said that only two telephone numbers and an email were working, but now more telephone numbers have been added.

He appealed to the residents of J&K, including students, labourers, employees, patients stuck outside the union territory to contact on following telephone numbers:

Niraj Kumar, IAS, Additional Resident Commissioner, J&K: 9419080444

Additional Secretary: 9419193363

Helpline numbers: 01124611210, 01124615475, 01124611108, 9717355186, 9810314773, 9622074444, 7827887143, 9971037443

Email: jkhsdelhi@gmail.com

