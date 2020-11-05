India, Latest News
IANS
Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh),
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 1:03 PM

Here's the rate card for crime service in UP dist

A rate chart of the 'services' that the group provides has also been posted.
Crime is now available for a price in Uttar Pradesh.

A gang of criminals in Muzaffarnagar has put out its price list for various ‘services’ offered.

A youth has uploaded photos on the social media and is seen holding a pistol. He posted a rate chart of the ‘services’ that the group provides.

The rate list goes thus: For issuing threats, Rs 1000 will be charged, to beat up somebody the price is Rs 5,000, to injure someone Rs 10,000 is charged and to commit murder Rs 55,000.

The gang even promises to resolve land disputes. It promises ‘satisfactory services’ and has even given its mobile number.

As soon as the post went viral, the police swung into action and identified the youth who is resident of Chowkada village of Charathaval police station area.

He is said to be son of a PRD jawan.

Kuldeep Kumar, circle officer of Sadar police station said, “The matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken soon.”

