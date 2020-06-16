Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 5:26 PM

High Court quashes detention of Ali Mohd Sagar, tweets Omar Abdullah

Sagar was detained last year after the Centre abrogated the special status of J&K.
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the J&K High Court has quashed the detention of the party general secretary Ali Mohd Sagar.

“The J&K High Court has quashed the detention of my senior colleague @JKNC_ General Secretary Ali Mohd Sagar. Thankfully he challenged his detention even when those around him were reluctant to. This once again highlights the unjust & indefensible nature of the 5th Aug detentions,” said Omar on Twitter.

