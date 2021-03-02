High Court Srinagar lawyers asked to undergo testing after senior advocate tests COVID-19 positive

A senior advocate at the Srinagar wing of Jammu and Kashmir High Court tested COVID-19 positive following which all the lawyers practicing there were asked to get their COVID-19 tests done today, officials said today.

“It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that one of the senior advocates has tested COVID-19 positive, as such, in order to prevent the spread of the infection and as a safety measure, it is enjoined upon all the advocates practicing in the High Court of J&K Srinagar that they should get COVID viral testing done in the High Court building tomorrow, i.e., 02-03-2021 (Tuesday),” read an order issued yesterday by Registrar Judicial Srinagar.