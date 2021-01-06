High-level avalanche warning issued for higher reaches of Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (DMA) today issued High, Medium and Low level avalanche warning for higher reaches of avalanche prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.



As per a communiqué received in this regard, High Danger level avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara Bandipora and Kulgam districts.



Similarly, medium level avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Rajouri, Udhampur, Ganderbal and Reasi districts.



As such, people living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid going to the vulnerable areas and to remove snow from their rooftops to avoid loss of lives.