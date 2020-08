Higher Edu Dept orders transfers of 24 Assistant/Associate Professors

Higher Education Department has ordered transfers and new postings of 24 Assistant and Associate Professors in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order, Shabir Ahmed has been transferred and posted at Government College for Women (GCW), Srinagar, Wahid Wali has been transferred and posted at Government Degree College (GDC), Pattan vice Mohammed Yasin Pir, Mohammed Yasin Pir has been transferred and posted as COF vice Wahid Ali, Gurmeet Kour has been transferred and posted at GCW Nawa Kadel vice Aneesa Ayani, Aneesa Ayani has been transferred and posted at COE Srinagar vice Gurmeet Kour, Naseer Ahmed Naseer has been transferred and posted at GCW Anantnag, Abdul Rauf Farooqui has been transferred and posted at SP College vice Mudasar Ali, Mudasar Ali has been transferred and posted at GDC Uri vice Abdul Rauf Farooqui, Shahnaz Mohiuddin has been transferred and posted at GDC Sopore vice Nusrat Ali, Nusrat Ali has been transferred and posted at GDC Handwara vice Shahnaz Mohiuddin, Nushrat Jan has ben transferred and posted at Amar Singh College, Mohammed Asif Shah has been transferred and posted at GDC Bemina, Owais Ahmed has been transferred and posted at Amar Singh College, Ram Krishan has been transferred and posted at GDC Kathua vice Shailender Kumar, Rajesh Gupta has been transferred and posted at MAM College vice Mona Sethi, Mona Sethi has been transferred and posted at GDC Samba vice Rajesh Gupta, Fayza has been transferred and posted at SPMR Commerce College vice Charandeep Honda, Charandeep Handa has been transferred and posted at GDC Rajouri vice Fayaza, Amit Singh has been transferred and posted at GDC RS Pura, Irfan Yousaf has been transferred and posted at GDC Handwara, Irfan-ul-Majid has been transferred and posted at GDC Shopian, Rajinder Kumar has been transferred and posted at GDC Samba and Mudasir Ian Basi has been transferred and posted at Government College of Education, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Assistant Professor, Jyoti Parihar and Assistant Professor Ravinder Singh under order of transfer to GDC Doda and Government College of Education, Jammu respectively shall continue their service at present place of posting.

Besides, the department also ordered the deployment of five assistant and associate professors.

In a separate order, the Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rohella has ordered deployment of Rehana Abdullah to GCW Baramulla, Rabiya Rasool to GCW Baramulla, Iftikhar-ul-Nisa to SP College, Srinagar, Mohammed Yaqoob Baba to GDC Bemina and Vijay Kumar to GCW Gandhi Nagar. However, Associate Professor, Naser Ahmed Gilani presently on deployment to GDC Dangivacha is recalled and posted at GDC Boys Baramulla and Librarian, Saroj Mengi, presently deployed to GCW Bagwatinahar is also recalled and she shall report to GCW Udhampur for further duties.