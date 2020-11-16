Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 12:39 PM

Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir receive season's first major snowfall

Other highways including the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal Road have been closed due to snowfall.
Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir were lashed with the season’s first major snowfall on Monday as the weather office forecast improvement in overall weather conditions beginning later afternoon.

An official of the local MET department said hill stations of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and higher reaches in Kupwara, Baramulla, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag districts received fresh snowfall during the last 12 hours.

“This is the season’s first major snowfall activity and we are expecting improvement in overall weather conditions from today afternoon onwards,” an official of the MET department said.

Latest reports said snowfall had started in the Banihal Tunnel area of the highway.

Other highways including the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal Road have been closed due to snowfall.

The minimum temperatures improved in Jammu and Kashmir because of cloud cover.

Minimum temperature was 2.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 0.6 in Pahalgam, minus 3.0 in Gulmarg, 12.6 in Jammu, 0.2 in Banihal, 3.1 in Batote, 3.7 in Bhaderwah and 9.2 in Katra.

