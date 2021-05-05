India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 11:27 AM

Highest Covid deaths of 3,780 in India, 3.82L cases in 24 hrs

It is the 14th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past eight days.
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 11:27 AM
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victim at Giddenahalli, in Bengaluru on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victim at Giddenahalli, in Bengaluru on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]

India on Wednesday recorded 3,780 deaths, maximum in a day and 3,82,315 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the country to 2,06,65,148, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

It is the 14th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past eight days.

Trending News
Sehrai was shifted from Udhampur jail to GMC Jammu on Tuesday. [File/ GK]

Jailed Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai passes away at Jammu hospital

Representational photo: Aman Farooq/GK

26-year-old non-local among 31 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll rises to 2,489

File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com visits DRDO | 500-bedded COVID hospital site at Budgam

Symbol of Peoples Conference party [Source: Twitter/ @JKPC_]

PC demands increased bed capacity for COVID-19 patients at Handwara hospital

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,06,65,148 with 34,87,229 active cases and a total of 2,26,188 deaths so far.

According to MoHFW, a total of 3,38,439 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

The health ministry said that a total of 16,04,94,188 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,84,989, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Latest News
File photo of Srinagar's tertiary care hospital, SMHS. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

COVID-19: After Jammu, routine surgeries at Kashmir hospitals deferred too

Sehrai was shifted from Udhampur jail to GMC Jammu on Tuesday. [File/ GK]

Jailed Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai passes away at Jammu hospital

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee meets with Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar to tender her resignation as the CM, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]

Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Bengal CM 3rd time

Representational photo: Aman Farooq/GK

26-year-old non-local among 31 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll rises to 2,489

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested up to Tuesday (May 4) for Covid-19, of these 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Tagged in ,
Related News