India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 10:54 AM

Highest single-day spike of 13,586 COVID-19 cases in India

"Thus, around 53.79 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 10:54 AM
File Pic
File Pic

India on Friday added 13,586 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in a single day, pushing the tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In some positive news, the number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark and stands at 2,04,710, while there are 1,63,248 total COVID-19 active cases, according to the updated official figure at 8 am.

Trending News
Representational Pic

NC welcomes shift from 'jingoism to peace', demands restoration of J&K's special status

File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

Representational Pic

80-year-old Sopore resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 74

Representational Pic

Srinagar elderly with Saudi Arabia travel history dies of Covid-19

One patient had migrated.

“Thus, around 53.79 per cent patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Latest News
Representational Pic

NC welcomes shift from 'jingoism to peace', demands restoration of J&K's special status

Representational Pic

15-day-old infant becomes youngest COVID-19 victim in J&K, toll 75

File Pic

Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

India registered over 10,000 cases for the eighth day in a row.

Of the 336 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 100 were in Maharashtra, 65 in Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Gujarat, 30 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 10 in Rajasthan, six in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala.

Related News