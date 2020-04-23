Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Kulgam ,
UPDATED: April 23, 2020, 9:52 PM

Hizb militant arrested in south Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have also been recovered from his possession, he said.
GK Web Desk
Kulgam ,
UPDATED: April 23, 2020, 9:52 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday claimed to have arrested a Hizb ul Mujahideen militant in southern Kulgam district.

On a specific input, police have arrested an active militant of proscribed outfit HM in Kulgam, said a police spokesman, in a statement.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Pic

J&K registers sixth COVID-19 death as elderly Tangmarg man passes away at SKIMS Bemina

File Pic

140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

Two militants, an 'associate' killed in Awantipora gunfight

“Officers at a checkpoint established at Nihama arrested an active militant, identified as Shakir Alie, resident of DH Pora area of District Kulgam,” he said.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have also been recovered from his possession, he said.

Case FIR No 48/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station DH Pora in this regard and further investigation has been initiated, added the spokesman.

Latest News
GK Pic

Search operation launched after suspicious movement in J&K's Udhampur

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Photo

Don't think halting DA at this stage necessary: Manmohan Singh

GK Pic

Lt Guv greets people on Ramadhan, underscores need for social distancing to fight COVID-19

Shakir, he said, had gone missing on 14 April 2020 and had joined ranks of Hizb militant outfit. “Earlier in 2018, he had attempted to join militant ranks but due to the lack of evidence he was released without charges,” added the spokesman.

Related News