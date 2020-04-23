Hizb militant arrested in south Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday claimed to have arrested a Hizb ul Mujahideen militant in southern Kulgam district.

On a specific input, police have arrested an active militant of proscribed outfit HM in Kulgam, said a police spokesman, in a statement.

“Officers at a checkpoint established at Nihama arrested an active militant, identified as Shakir Alie, resident of DH Pora area of District Kulgam,” he said.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have also been recovered from his possession, he said.

Case FIR No 48/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station DH Pora in this regard and further investigation has been initiated, added the spokesman.

Shakir, he said, had gone missing on 14 April 2020 and had joined ranks of Hizb militant outfit. “Earlier in 2018, he had attempted to join militant ranks but due to the lack of evidence he was released without charges,” added the spokesman.