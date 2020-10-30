Hizb militant associate held in Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant associate was arrested by the police in Awantipora tehsil of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

An official told news agency GNS that one militant associate of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen was arrested who was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the HM militants as well as in transporting of arms/ ammunition of the militants in Awantipora & Tral area.

The officer further said that arrested associate has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Dar resident of Dangerpora Noorpora Awantipora.

Incriminating material has been recovered from him which has been seized for the record purpose.

Case FIR number 153/2020 stands already registered against the said person in Police Station Awantipora under relevant sections of law, the officer added.