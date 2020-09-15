Hizb militant module busted in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, three youth held: Police

Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a Hizb ul Mujahideen militant module in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

In a statement, the police said that a joint operation was launched by the police and army’s 5 RR last night after receiving reliable information that three youths were tasked by a Pakistan-based Kashmiri militant, namely, Fayaz Ahmad of Chanhar Gutlibagh, to take up militant activities in the district.

During the operation, all the three youth, identified as Arshid Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Altaf Khan resident of Wayil Wuder Gutlibagh, Majid Rasool Rather son of Gh Rasool Rather resident of Beehama Ganderbal and Mohd Asif Najar son of Abdul Razaq Najar resident of Beehama Ganderbal were arrested, read the statement.

It added that incriminating electronic gadgets were recovered from the trio. “During sustained questioning, the trio disclosed possession of 3 hand grenades, which were eventually recovered on their instance,” said the statement.

The module was instructed by their Pakistan handler to join militancy and undertake attacks on security forces in the area, added the statement.

A case under FIR no. 199 of 2020 U/S 13,18 UAPA 1967 stands registered in PS Ganderbal.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal while deliberating on the module underscored the fact that gullible youth of valley are being pushed to militancy by militant operatives across the border through various social media platforms.

He said the police are taking all steps to identify and counsel such vulnerable youth.