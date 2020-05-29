Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Pulwama ,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 12:08 PM

Hizb militant owned the car used for botched Pulwama bombing: Report

GK Web Desk
Pulwama ,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 12:08 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Police have identified the owner of the car used for an unsuccessful bomb attack in Pulwama yesterday as Hidayatullah Malik, an active militant of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit, reports said today.

“The Santro car which was used for IED belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant who is a resident of Sharatpora Shopian. He had joined militant ranks in July last year,” a senior police officer was quoted as having said by news agency GNS.

Trending News
File Photo

NC not to participate in delimitation exercise: Aga Ruhullah

Representational Pic

Shopian resident's sample tests positive for Covid-19 after death; J&K tally rises to 28

File Pic

Can't be part of anything we opposed in SC: NC's Masoodi on delimitation commission

On Thursday, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that a major incident of a “vehicle-borne IED blast”, akin to 2019-Lethpora type explosion, was averted by timely detection of the car fitted with “40-45 kilograms of explosives” in Rajpora area of southern Pulwama district.

He said the security agencies were getting inputs about a possible attack by the militants for some time.

Related News