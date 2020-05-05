Hizb overground worker held with pistol in Doda: Police

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in Tantna village of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda Mumtaz Sheikh told news agency GNS that a joint team of police and army following inputs about the presence of the OGW raided the village. “During the raid, the OGW namely Tanveer Ahmad Malik was apprehended,” he said.

“A Chinese pistol along with 10 rounds were recovered from his possession,” he said.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations were taken up, SSP said.