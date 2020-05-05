Latest News, Pir Panjal
GK Web Desk
Doda ,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 1:53 PM

Hizb overground worker held with pistol in Doda: Police

“A Chinese pistol along with 10 rounds were recovered from his possession,” he said.
GK Web Desk
Doda ,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 1:53 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in Tantna village of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda Mumtaz Sheikh told news agency GNS that a joint team of police and army following inputs about the presence of the OGW raided the village. “During the raid, the OGW namely Tanveer Ahmad Malik was apprehended,” he said.

Trending News

HC 'rings a bell' on Darbar move in JK; asks Centre to look into its necessity

AP Photographers Mukhtar Khan, Dar Yasin and Channi Anand

“You make us all proud": Rahul Gandhi congratulates three JK journalists over Pulitzer win

File Pic

BR Sharma appointed as JKPSC chairman

Representational Pic

ASI, CRPF constable, 4 civilians injured in Pakherpora grenade attack

“A Chinese pistol along with 10 rounds were recovered from his possession,” he said.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations were taken up, SSP said.

Related News