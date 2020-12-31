Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: December 31, 2020, 1:51 PM

Hokarsar encounter: Will investigate families' claim, says DGP

'At times families are unaware about activities of their children’
File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh on Thursday said that he had no reason to dispute what a senior army official has stated about the Lawaypora encounter, but added that police will “still investigate the claims made by families of the slain trio.”

“I have no reason to dispute what the GoC Kilo Force (H S Sahi) has stated about the Lawaypora encounter. The families of two slain youth claimed that their children had gone to submit forms at a University, I want to ask them what were their children doing at encounter site if they had gone to submit a form,” DGP Singh said in reply to a query during a press conference at Jammu, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

GoC Sahi while addressing the media yesterday had stated that the slain trio were planning to carry out a big strike on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway and that they turned down repeated surrender offers.

The DGP said that at times families, especially parents of the children were not aware about the activities of their wards. “We will still investigate allegations levelled by the families’. If there is anything, we will probe that,” he said.
When asked that the families of the slain trio had stated that their wards were students and that police too admitted that the slain trio were not listed as militants, the DGP said: “It is not important that every militant is listed with the police. When a person leaves his home to join, he doesn’t tell his parents.”

Police and the army have claimed that three youth –Aijaz Ahmed Ganai, Ather Mushtaq, and Zubair Ahmed –were killed in an encounter at Lawaypora, near Hokerser on Srinagar outskirts yesterday.

However, soon after their killing, their families staged a protest outside Police Control Room (PCR) Srinagar stating that their wards were not militants but civilians.

