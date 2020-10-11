Hope Article 370 will be restored in J&K with China's support, says Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday held the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 responsible for the Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Farooq Abdullah said that China “never accepted” the abrogation of Article 370, and hoped that it will be restored with China’s support.

“Whatever they are doing at LAC in Ladakh all because of the abrogation of Article 370, which they never accepted. I am hopeful that with their support, Article 370 will be restored in J&K,” Abdullah told India Today in an interview.

“I never invited the Chinese President, it was [PM] Modi who not only invited him but did jhoola sawari with him. He [PM Modi] even took him to Chennai and had food with him,” Abdullah said.

Further speaking on the Centre’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said that “what the government had done on August 5 [in 2019] was unacceptable”.

Farooq Abdullah further said that he was not even allowed to speak on the problems of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament.

After the abrogation of Article 370, top Jammu and Kashmir political leaders including Farooq Abdullah, his son and former CM Omar Abdullah and PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest. However, the Abdullahs have been released now.

Currently, India and China are locked in a tense border standoff in Ladakh. Both sides have held a series of high-level diplomatic and military talks to resolve the border row.