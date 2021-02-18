Latest News, Pir Panjal
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 3:42 PM

Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in JK's Reasi

The search operation was carried out by the Army and police in Makkhidhar forest area, he added.
GK Photo
GK Photo

Security forces have recovered a huge cache of weapons from a remote forest in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Thursday.

The recovery included an AK 47 rifle with one sealed box of ammunition, one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one 303 bolt rifle and two Chinese pistols with magazines and ammunition, the spokesman said.

He said the recovery is the outcome of ongoing efforts of police and the Indian Army to thwart and demolish any attempts to destabilize peace and development south of Pir Panjal ranges in Jammu region.

Acting on an input, the spokesman said Army and police carried out the operation during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and effected the recovery of the arms and ammunition smuggled from across the border. 

“These war-like stores were spread over a large area in remote, uninhabited forests of Makkhidhar. 

