Chenab Valley, Latest News
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhaderwah ,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 5:45 PM

Hundreds converge at ancient Bhaderwah temple for Baisakhi celebrations

Members of Nagni Seva Sang, who volunteer to make the arrangements for visiting devotees, also demanded to promote the ancient Nagni Mata Temple as a pilgrimage tourist destination
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhaderwah ,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 5:45 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

Hundreds of enthusiastic devotees on Tuesday converged at the ancient Nagni Mata temple in the woods in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu division for Baisakhi celebration.

‘Nagni Dhar’, an 800-year-old temple named after the mythical serpent goddess ‘Nagni Mata’, is located in the dense forest are, 16 km from Bhadarwah town where traditionally hundreds of devotees converge every year on the eve of Baisakhi to pay their obeisance. 

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for repair work

(File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK)

Suspected explosive material found during CASO in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Besides the physical inconvenience, the dilapidated roads have also added to the risk of accidents with the drivers almost crashing into the nearby vehicle every time they try to avoid the huge potholes and bumps. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Dilapidated Kashmir roads a nightmare for commuters, pedestrians

In a statement the weather department predicted widespread rains from April 15-17, scattered rains on April 18 and isolated showers on April 19. [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]

Light to moderate rains in J&K from tomorrow: MeT

Chairman of the District Development Council Doda, Dhananter Singh said he will take up the matter of developing the infrastructure around the ancient temple to develop it as a pilgrimage touristy site.

The devotees too demanded bringing the temple on the pilgrimage tourist scene.

“I am a regular visitor to this temple and I have fallen in love with this place. It can be developed as a popular destination on the lines of Vaishno Devi, Shiv Khori and Amarnath Yatra,” Ponam, a devotee said.

Latest News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for repair work

Representational Photo

Fresh COVID-19 death reported in J&K's Poonch

(File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK)

Suspected explosive material found during CASO in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Besides the physical inconvenience, the dilapidated roads have also added to the risk of accidents with the drivers almost crashing into the nearby vehicle every time they try to avoid the huge potholes and bumps. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Dilapidated Kashmir roads a nightmare for commuters, pedestrians

Members of Nagni Seva Sang, who volunteer to make the arrangements for visiting devotees, also demanded to promote the ancient Nagni Mata Temple as a pilgrimage tourist destination

Tagged in , ,
Related News