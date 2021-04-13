Hundreds converge at ancient Bhaderwah temple for Baisakhi celebrations

Hundreds of enthusiastic devotees on Tuesday converged at the ancient Nagni Mata temple in the woods in Bhaderwah area of Doda district in Jammu division for Baisakhi celebration.

‘Nagni Dhar’, an 800-year-old temple named after the mythical serpent goddess ‘Nagni Mata’, is located in the dense forest are, 16 km from Bhadarwah town where traditionally hundreds of devotees converge every year on the eve of Baisakhi to pay their obeisance.

Chairman of the District Development Council Doda, Dhananter Singh said he will take up the matter of developing the infrastructure around the ancient temple to develop it as a pilgrimage touristy site.

The devotees too demanded bringing the temple on the pilgrimage tourist scene.

“I am a regular visitor to this temple and I have fallen in love with this place. It can be developed as a popular destination on the lines of Vaishno Devi, Shiv Khori and Amarnath Yatra,” Ponam, a devotee said.

Members of Nagni Seva Sang, who volunteer to make the arrangements for visiting devotees, also demanded to promote the ancient Nagni Mata Temple as a pilgrimage tourist destination