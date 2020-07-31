Hundreds of vehicles stranded after landslides block Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road in Uri

Kashmir, Latest News
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri ,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 9:59 AM

GK Photo
The Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road was closed for vehicular traffic in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning after it got hit by the landslides at 72 milestones near NS Bridge.

Over a hundred vehicles have been stranded on the road since 6 am. “Our men and machinery are on job and the road will be restored shortly for the traffic,” said a BRO official.

Locals said that it is not for the first time that the highway was closed. “It has happened in the past as well and we want a permanent solution to the problem. We are suffering immensely on a daily basis,” said a local, Toshi Zuffer.

