Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
May 6, 2021

Hundreds of vehicles stuck in traffic jam on Srinagar-Jammu highway

People have blamed overtaking and bad road conditions on the highway which has been witnessing frequent gridlocks for quite some time now.
The gridlocks caused a huge inconvenience to the commuters as they were stuck for hours. [GK Photo]
The gridlocks caused a huge inconvenience to the commuters as they were stuck for hours. [GK Photo]

Over two thousand passenger as well as load carrier vehicles have been caught in massive traffic jams at many places on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on which a two-way traffic was allowed by the authorities today. 

Massive gridlocks were witnessed along several kilometers on the highway since Thursday morning which were specifcally intense in Ramban, Chanderkoot and Nashri, travelers told Greater Kashmir. 

The closure of the highway on Wednesday for weekly road repair work had accumulated the traffic today which was further compounded die to the two-way traffic allowed by the authorities. 

The gridlocks caused a huge inconvenience to the commuters as they were stuck for hours. 

People have blamed overtaking and bad road conditions on the highway which has been witnessing frequent gridlocks for quite some time now. 

