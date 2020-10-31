Hunter's body recovered in north Kashmir's Pattan

The body of a hunter was recovered on Saturday morning in Alambal area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, an official said.

According to the news agency— KNO, he has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Hussain of Cheenabal, Pattan.

“He has died due to bullet injuries by his own 12 bore gun. He has bullet marks on his body,” the official said.

A police official told KNO that the body has been taken into custody to perform the post mortem and complete other legal formalities in the case.

“The body will be handed over to legal heirs for the last rites after all the legal formalities,” the official said, adding a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.